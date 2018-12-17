Screeching pigs descend from nearby Margalla Hills in search of food, shelter

With nights turning chilly Federal capital becomes haunting place of stray hogs

Zubair Qureshi

Located close to Margalla Hills, Islamabad is a mix of jungle and urban life. Here, along the road towards Damn-e-Koh, a popular tourist resort, one finds monkeys, jackals, foxes, mongoose and in winter a lot of pigs.

Pigs or hogs or wild swine rule the Islamabad roads in winter and sometime cause traffic accidents when hit by motorists.

In chilly weather, they descend from the Margalla Hills and one can see scores of them during nighttime roaming the roads and picking waste from waste containers. During the daytime they keep waiting in the woods for the right time to come out of the bushes and eat whatever they can find.

While talking to Pakistan Observer, Vice Chairman of Pakistan Wildlife Foundation (PWF) Safwan Shahab Ahmed said according to estimate, pigs or hogs live in thousands of numbers in Margalla Hills and the adjacent jungle. In winter season motivated by hunger and panicked by extreme cold, they come close to human settlements.

Since there is no concept of raising pigs in farms or selling their meat because of a strong sense of revulsion Muslims feel towards them, they roam freely on roads without any disturbance.

Group Leader of Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) urban search & rescue team, Tanveer Mushtaq said in winter season, urban areas become haunting places for pigs and often it happens they receive calls from residents about pigs caught up in their water tank or backyards enclosure meant for animals. “We have rescued pigs many times caught up in water tanks, wells and after rescue we set them free in the jungle,” said Tanveer Mushtaq.

When asked what they did if they found an injured or bleeding pig, he said since there was no provision of treatment for pigs they simply left them in the jungle, however it rarely occurs when they find any injured pig, he said. According to Safwan, pigs raise their numbers because they eat from urban waste and increase their number. “They also cause harm to the ground birds and animals and eat birds’ eggs,” said he. On their way to feeding grounds, pigs cause traffic accidents and send locals hurrying for cover. Some Islamabad residents have reportedly been injured or even killed by belligerent hogs.

Over the years, CDA has taken a number of measures to check their population by poisoning them and even issuing licenses for their hunting yet pigs are old as the Margalla Hills and residents of the federal capital too are used to their occasional appearances on roads, in their backyards etc.

