Scrap dealer shot dead in city

A scrap dealer was killed in a firing incident in the Pirabad area of Orangi. The deceased man, identified as 40-year-old Shah Wazir, son of Bakht Minhaj, was shot near Kunwari Colony within the limits of the Pirabad police station. Police said he was as a scrap dealer and his house was near the place where he was shot.

It was revealed during the preliminary investigation that someone had called him there and as soon as he reached there, he was shot. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said they were checking the victim’s mobile phone to trace the suspects. A case has been registered.Body foundMeanwhile, the tied up body of a man was found in Gulshan-e-Mehran in the Malir Cantonment area. It bore torture marks.

Police said they were informed by locals about the body after which they retrieved it and shifted it to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from where it was transported to a morgue for want to identification.

The hands and feet of the body were tied up and there were several marks of torture on it, police said, adding that the body was few days old.