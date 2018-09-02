Scouts serving without creed, religious

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

The great zeal and the more passion to help the destitute people were found some decades ago, but nowadays everyone in stringent world has limited his activities up to himself on account of several reasons including lack of time, poverty, and many other reasons, however despite several difficulties there is a few organizations working to help and rescue the people free of cost and without any personal interest in accordance with respective orginazation’s made rules from them Sindh Boy Scouts Association has magnificent status.

Lord Baden Powell, a British Army Officer, founded The Boys Scouts Association on 24th January of 1908s and commenced services for welfare of the people. Seth Gokal Das, a philanthropist and has been cricket captain, began scouting practice in Shikarpur and established Divisional Scouts Headquarter at Shikarpur in 1931s and donated his huge personal property to Scouts Association so that scouting could extensively be extended in Shikarpur before partition and built scouts headquarter with self help basis.

The training of Itehad, Yaqeen, Tanzeem and Hamdam badges used to conduct for disciples while the teachers also accustomed to getting training of basic and advances levels to serve for humanity at divisional scouts headquarter Shikarpur. After getting the scouts training disciples and the teachers became able to rescue and supporter of support less people and engaged in establishing camps during every religious, national and in case of emergency circumstances’, said Shoukat Baloch, divisional scouts organizer.

