Scouts organize traffic awareness campaign

City Reporter

On the directions of Provincial Secretary Schools Education Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik, a smartly turned out contingent of scouts of a public sector school of Model Town performed the duties of traffic wardens and managed the flow of traffic at Shahrah-e-Quaid-i-Azam from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, here on Monday.

On the occasion, awareness pamphlets were distributed among the public by the scouts. The scouts also sung national songs and paid rich tributes to founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his address, the secretary schools asked the students to follow the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline and emerge as the socially-responsible citizen to play a proactive role in the process of national development.

The students should also learn to follow different traffic rules so as to adopt a responsible and law-abiding behaviour on the roads, he added.

CEO District Education Authority Lahore Zahid Bashir Goraya and others were also present on the occasion.