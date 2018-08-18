Scouts delegation visits emergency services headquarters

Staff Reporter

A delegation comprising senior management of Punjab Boys Scouts Association (PBSA), led by Tariq Quershi, Provincial Secretary PBSA, visited the Emergency Services Headquarters on Friday. The purpose of the visit was to collaborate with the Emergency Service for developing healthy, safe and resilient communities in Pakistan.

The Secretary PBSA presented certificates of the training which had been imparted to the Districts Emergency Officers to train Rescue Scouts in their respective districts. Director General Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed the delegation about mandate, different functions, monitoring mechanism of the Service and Community Safety Program. He said, “through the Community Safety Programme (CSP), started by Rescue-1122 and Punjab Boys Scouts collaboration, we shall have the potential to train communities in areas of emergency preparedness, response and prevention, promoting healthy and safe living, road safety, promote importance of water cleanliness and conservation, cleaning and recycling campaigns and ‘Go green’ plantation.

“It will ultimately contribute to developing safer communities and contributing to Sustainable Development Goals,” he added. Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed them about calls monitoring, operations, evaluation, feedback system, trauma registry mechanism and other monitoring setup of the service. Tariq Quershi and other members of the delegation appreciated the role of Punjab Emergency Service regarding provision of emergency services to the citizens of the Punjab.

He said Punjab Boys Scouts should collaborate with Emergency Service for effective Community Safety Programme to make volunteers more responsible citizens of the country.

