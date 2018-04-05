Scouting is world’s most unique and popular social movement

PIA Scouts organize Shaheen Leader Course

Staff Reportrer

The General Manager PIA and Assistant Provincial Commissioner training Mr. Qamar Shamim Said that the world’s most unique and popular social movement of youth in Scouting. Over 45 million scouts are serving in 161 countries.

PIA Scouts Leaders play role in encouraging national unity and patriotic enthusiasm of young Scouts across the country. He said while addressing the closing ceremony of the Shaheen leader course. The course was held at PIA Scouts Training Center, Gulistan Johor. Provincial secretary Mr. Shamas Khan inaugurated the week long course. 29 Scout leaders including girl scouts from across the country participated in this course.

Course Leader was Muhammad Usman, Deputy Leader was Waseem ud din Qureshi, and Course Secretary was Mrs. Tasawwur Attique. Air Scout District provided lodging, boarding, facilities for course participants. According to Provincial Spokesperson Syed Mahboob Qadri, Training session consisted on lectures on religion, character building, international scouting, social development, healthcare, scouts expertise and the responsibilities, perwaz system and other activities in training. Outdoor meeting was held in PAF.