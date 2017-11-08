Scottish Parliament evacuated over suspect packages

London

Part of the Scottish Parliament in Britain has been evacuated after three suspicious packages were found. The packages were reportedly sent to the offices of three Conservative Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP).

The packages, at least one of which contained white powder, had been sent to Tory MSPs Liz Smith, Edward Mountain and Jamie Halcro-Johnston.

Police and firefighters have been called to the scene and MSPs have evacuated the legislature. The Scottish Parliament is the devolved national, single-chamber legislature of Scotland, located in the Holyrood area of the capital city, Edinburgh.

PressTV-UK terror threat level to remain ‘severe’ for now The Scotland Yard says the UK’s terror threat level will remain severe because the country has yet to realize the nature of the threats it faces. —Agencies