Scottish company to revolutionize Pak energy sector

There cannot be enough emphasis on the need to promote renewable energy as a sustainable solution to all the energy related problems of Pakistan. However, a breath of fresh air came in as we got an invite to a bloggers meet-up organized by a renowned renewable energy company called Premier Energy. Premier Group belongs to Glasgow Scotland and has presence in six different countries across the globe. In Pakistan, the Group is into diverse businesses including Energy, Real Estate, Agriculture and Housewares.

The Group is run by the Mobarik family; a Pakistani Scottish Family and Mr. Usman Mobarik heads the company in Pakistan as the Director. His futuristic approach towards energy conservation and climate change lead him to introduce Premier Energy in Pakistan. Under his leadership the company today has been marked by Asian Telegraph as one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies of Pakistan.

The theme of the said meet-up was to join Premier in the battle against climate change. Undoubtedly Pakistan is one of the countries that are worst affected by global warming since we are dependent on glaciers as our major in source of clean water. Having said that Premier Energy’s Country Head Daniyal Siddiqui introduced Premier’s Energy Efficiency and Conservation Audit Program (EECAP) under which their team consisting of Premier’s energy experts conduct a 4 steps based comprehensive energy survey.

