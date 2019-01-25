Scottish band Reely Jiggered visits Pak cultural capital

Staff Reporter

Scottish Celtic band Reely Jiggered are visiting Pakistan for Burns Night – the annual celebration of Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns. The band will play at the Charity Ball at the British High Commission, held every year to honour Robert Burns.

In its first leg of the tour, the band was in Lahore and visited the Sanjan Nagar Public Education Trust Higher Secondary school (SNPET), where their performance gave students an opportunity to explore Celtic folk music.

Alison McNeill, the lead vocalist of the band, said: “This is our second visit to Pakistan and I am thrilled to be here. These students were one of the best audiences we had, and it’s a pleasant surprise to know that Burns Night is being celebrated in Pakistan with such enthusiasm. This highlights the strong connection between Pakistan and Scotland.”

The band took part in awarding Pakistan Scottish Scholarship to students that aims to make higher education more accessible to underprivileged girls across Pakistan. These scholarships are given in the fields of education, sustainable energy, agriculture and food security, health sciences, and STEM education.

British Council’s Area Director Punjab MaaryaRehman, and Dean of College of Pharmacology Dr. Syed Nawazish-i-Hussain from Punjab University, presented the scholarships to students.

British Council’s Area Director Punjab MaaryaRehman said: “This scheme was launched in 2013 in collaboration with the Scottish Government. With their support, we have been able to assist over 500 young Pakistani women pursue higher education in fields of critical importance.

