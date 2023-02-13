Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open crown at TPC Scottsdale to regain his world no1 ranking from Rory McIlroy.

The American shot a final round of 6-under 65 to finish two strokes ahead of Nick Taylor in breezy conditions. The 26-year-old Texan will jump McIlroy in rankings after his fifth PGA Tour victory.

McIlroy closed with a 70 to tie for 32nd at 4 under.

Scheffler and Taylor were neck-and-neck for the lead until par-5 13th when the American sank a 22-foot eagle putt, then took a two-shot lead on the par-3 16th with a 15-footer for par. Birdy and a par on the final two holes were enough to give him a final score of 19-under 265 over the Canadian challenger.

Taylor himself carded 6-under 65 on the final day but a bogey on the 16th cost him a chance of putting Scheffler under pressure down the stretch.

Scottie Scheffler joins a distinguished list of repeat Phoenix Open winners becoming only the seventh person to do so after Ben Hogan (1946-47), Jimmy Demaret (1949-50), Lloyd Mangrum (1952-53), Arnold Palmer (three straight from 1961-63), Johnny Miller (1974-75) and Hideki Matsuyama (2016-17).

He also earned $3.6 million from the $20 million purse in the second of the PGA Tour’s new designated events.

Jon Rahm, who opened the year with consecutive victories in Hawaii and the California desert, was third at 14 under after a 68 followed by Justin Thomas in fourth at 13-under after a 65 with Jason Day fifth a further stroke back.

Jordan Speith, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, and Tyrrell Hatton tied for sixth at 11 under.