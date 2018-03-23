Scotland’s MoM winner remains positive despite team losing 2019 World Cup berth

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Despite his team losing 2019 World Cup berth against West Indies in Harare on Wednesday, the Scotland’s Safyaan Sharif has remained positive.

The 27-yea-old right arm medium fast bowler won the Man of the Match award for his 3 wickets.

Speaking exclusively from Harare, he said, “yes I am disappointed not qualifying but there’s a lot of positives to be taken out of this tournament. The way the team has played through out this tournament has been amazing and we will continue to work even harder to be better”.

Interestingly, Sharif ‘s three victims also included the prize wicket of Chris Gayle. The Windies opener was dismissed first ball (caught by wicket-keeper Mathew Cros) of the match.

“We all knew West Indies are a dangerous side and have quality batsmen and it was key to pick up early wickets. I am delighted to have picked up Gayle’s wicket on the first ball of the match and have started the (maiden) over well”.

“It always great to contribute for the team and win the MOM awards but unfortunately we are all gutted the way the game ended. We lost due to D/L and that’s cricket for you”, he added.

Safyaan Sharif;s parents hail from Pakistan.

“My family members are very happy but at the same time gutted about the result of the match”, he signed off.