Just a day after Namibia’s stunning win over Sri Lanka, Scotland produced another huge upset in the T20 World Cup by beating two-time Champions West Indies by 42 runs at Bellerive Oval.

Put into bat, George Munsey led the way for the Scots scoring an unbeaten 66 from just 53 deliveries as Scotland managed to reach 160/5 from their 20 overs.

Calum MacLeod (23), Michael Jones (20) and skipper Richie Berrington (16) made noticeable contributions to help set a challenging total for the West Indies.

In reply, the vaunted power hitters of the Caribbean side, minus Shimron Hetmyer, failed to deal with the spin duo of Mark Watt and Michael Leask. Watt, the left-hander finished with figures out 3/12 from his four overs while Leask snagged two wickets for 15.

The duo was well supported by their teammates on the field, with Scotland holding on to some difficult chances in the deep.

Kyle Mayers (20), Evin Lewis (14) and Brandon King (17) were the major run-getters for the chasing side before Jason Holder threatened Scotland late on with his 38 but eventually, his side fell well short of the target.

With the loss to Scotland, West Indies now have to beat Zimbabwe in Hobart on Wednesday in their next match in order to avoid an early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Scotland, meanwhile, will face Ireland in Hobart on the same afternoon with a chance of sealing their place in the Super 12 stage a real possibility.