Scores of IoK 2014 flood victims not yet received aid

Srinagar

Scores of victims of 2014 devastating flood, despite several assurances and promises, have not received the financial aid announced by the Government of India under the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund in 2015.

Several victims who spoke to media said that they had taken loans from banks for reconstruction or repair of their flood-hit homes and shops after the authorities’ assurance that they would be provided financial aid.

Devastating floods hit Kashmir in September, 2014 after embankments of the river Jhelum breached at multiple places leading to severe damage to the properties.

Several victims said they have been forced to make rounds to the authorities concerned but we have not yet received a penny.—KMS