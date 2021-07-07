Scorching heat in most parts of country

Islamabad

The Met department Tuesday predicted very hot and dry weather in most areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.

Maximum temperatures recorded as (°C)*: Sibbi 47, Dadu 45 Jacobabad, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Bhakkar, Joharabad, Okara and Sargodha 44.—APP