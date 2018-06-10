Scorching heat and birds

I want to show my concern with regard to the weather right now prevailing in different parts of the country. As summer has welcomed us with a very warm heart in the last week of March we experienced the first heat wave of 2018 in Karachi and other cities and there will be many more to come according to the reports. We should take care of our health and take precaution before leaving our houses. But, there are some more creature other than humans like animals and birds that also get affected by the blazing heat.

We should do something for them as they can also feel thirst and can get drowsy when it’s scorching outside. We should arrange some water and food for these voiceless creatures on our rooftops or on the balconies where they can reach easily. Whenever we sweat profusely we should not become unperturbed towards these innocent creatures of Allah.

TAYYABA ALI

Karachi

