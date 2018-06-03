Scope of public service to be spread across Pakistan: Shehbaz

LAHORE :Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said that the scope of public service would be expanded to entire Pakistan after his party would win general election to be held on July 25. While talking to former ministers and members of assembly, he said that serving people brought satisfaction and happiness to him. He said that the PML-N government had not only constructed roads, bridges, metro buses and Orange Line train, but schools, colleges, universities, medical centres, new hospitals and refurbished the old hospitals. Anyone who has doubts should visit hospitals in far-off districts such as Muzaffarghar and Layyah, where high quality medicines and CT scan facilities are available for free now, he added. Those who called on Shehbaz Sharif included former provincial ministers Raza Ali Gilani, Sami-Ullah Khan, Sultan Mehmood Hanjra and members of assembly.

Related