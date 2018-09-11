Scope of PSCA must be extended to entire country: Abrar ul Haq

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and musician turned political stalwart, Abrar ul Haq has said that the scope of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) should be extended to entire country.

The PTI leader was speaking during his visit to PSCA on Tuesday. Chief operating officer Akbar Nasir Khan received the delighted singer and accompanied him through various sections of the IC3 while briefing him on their functions and domains.

In his short address to Police Communication Officers, Abrar ul Haq appreciated the youth workforce for lifting up heavy responsibility of security profiling and management of the metropolis. These young professionals are the pride of the whole nation, he said.

“I have not witnessed such an updated and modern security infrastructure even in western countries, he added. The scope of PSCA must be extended to whole of Pakistan to ensure security, he aspired.

He motivated the staffs by substantiating the difference between a job and a sublime duty of safeguarding the motherland and those dwelling in it.

COO PSCA Akbar Nasir Khan presented a souvenir shield to the guest overwhelmed by project’s astuteness cum technological advancement and the warmth shown towards him by every member on the floor.