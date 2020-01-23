Scope of entrepreneurial ventureshighlited

City Reporter

The IBA AMAN Center for Entrepreneurial Development (AMAN-CED), in collaboration with

Oxfam in Pakistan, celebrated International Entrepreneurship Day. Accomplished entrepreneurs, aspiring young entrepreneurs, students and civil society attended the session. The objective of the event was to bring Karachi’s youth under one roof and to raise awareness about the scope of entrepreneurial ventures for the betterment of society. Program Director IBA-CED Dr. Shahid Qureshi welcomed all guests and applauded the efforts of IBACED in instilling a strong entrepreneurial mindset among youth. Country Director Oxfam in Pakistan Mohammed Qazilbash briefed the audience about the various programs through which Oxfam promotes entrepreneurship and the development of youth in Pakistan. The speeches of the young and experienced entrepreneurs about their entrepreneurial journeys further exposed the audience to the advantages of pursuing one’s own business venture. The event included a

panel discussion in which entrepreneurs belonging to diverse industries such as health, education,

agribusiness, personal care and fitness shared existing business opportunities in these fields. The dignitaries also shared their views and asked the young participants to pursue their dreams by setting up their own businesses. Chief Guest of the event, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, shared his entrepreneurial journey of pursuing different ventures. He emphasized that money is not an obstacle for entrepreneurs who have passion, commitment and the skills to convert their business ideas into a reality. Other Guests of Honor included Member of the National Assembly Ghazala Saifi, and Vice Admiral (R) of the Pakistan Navy Arifullah Hussaini. Acting Executive Director IBA, Dr. Sayeed Ghani distributed honorary shields and thanked the guests for their participation.