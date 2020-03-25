SCO, VRG partner to launch digital payment products

STAFF REPORTER

RAWALPINDI Special Communications Organization (SCO), one of the leading digital communications service providers of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and GilgitBaltistan (GB), and Virtual Remittance Gateway (VRG) Pakistan have signed an agreement to launch digital payment products & services and Mobile Wallet for S-Paisa customers in AJ&K and GB. The signing ceremony was held at HQ SCO and was attended by SCO and VRG representatives. By signing this contract, SCO has achieved yet another milestone towards the provision of AMA (Asaan Mobile Account) scheme that is a main focus of SBP’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS). This will also facilitate the poor and marginalized sections of the society towards adopting digital payments to connect to any bank by using just a feature phone even with 2G coverage. Signet to this, it will also enable SCO to launch innovative products & services not only for its niche but for a broader market segment thereby contributing effectively and efficiently towards the economic development of the country. Virtual Remittance Gateway (VRG) is a newly established company working under the aegis of Pathfinder Financial Technology Group (PFTG), which is a subsidiary of the Pathfinder Group. The Pathfinder Group (Pakistan) is the largest security solution provider of Pakistan. This is the ONLY security services group in South Asia, to have been rated as by a rating agency (PACRA) in October 2014. Virtual Remittance Gateway also called VRG is a mobile financial services platform for digital banking & financial inclusion.