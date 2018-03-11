SCO summit to be milestone in its history: Wang Yi

BEIJING : The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Qingdao this year will be “a new milestone in the history of the SCO,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

“We welcome the SCO back to China, and expect it to embark on a new journey in Qingdao,” Wang told reporters who are here to cover the annual session of the National People’s Congress.

Slated for June in East China’s Qingdao city, the summit will be the first of its kind after a membership expansion last year. The SCO now has China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan as full members.

Wang said China expects to work with other SCO members at the summit to make the organization more cohesive, effective and influential.

With a focus on revitalizing the Shanghai Spirit, the summit will enhance trust and solidarity between the member states and build a closer SCO community, said the minister.

Participants in the Qingdao summit will work on a five-year outline for implementation of the Treaty on Long-term Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, as well as a number of resolutions or documents concerning security, economic, cultural and environmental cooperation, according to Wang.

They will also advance Belt and Road projects in SCO member states, he said.

China and other SCO members will help the organization take a clearer stand on major international and regional issues and play a more active role in regional cooperation and global economic governance, said Wang.

Orignally published by INP