SCO, PTCL join hands to lay optical fibre cable in FATA

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Special Communications Organization (SCO) and PTCL entered in contract to lay more than 600 Kms of Optical Fiber Cable in FATA to provide basic telephony and data services to region.

In this connection, a contract signing ceremony was held in Head Quarter Special Communications Organization, Rawalpindi.

After successful operation by Pakistan Army to stabilized peace in the region coupled with the merger of FATA and Khyber Pakhtoonkha, Government of Pakistan has initiated this project of laying more than 600 kms of Optical Fibre Cable in FATA under Universal Services Fund (USF) Program. SCO and PTCL because of their vast experience of working in difficult conditions will jointly undertake this project.

The project will play an important role in socio-economic uplift of the region by bringing modern ICT services to the populace.

Share on: WhatsApp