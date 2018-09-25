SCO, PTCL exploring int’l market for CPEC Optical Fiber Cable

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A recently completed Optical Fiber Project linking China and Pakistan through Khunjerab is all set to commence commercial activity, shortly. The cable not only links Pak and China but also provides an alternate route to International traffic. A delegation of SCO and PTCL led by DG SCO Major General Ali Farhan, HI(M) visited China to discuss and finalize the modalities of International and commercials for transit traffic to Europe and Africa with China Telecom. Group (CTG). The negotiations were held on the sideline of Euro-Asia conference held in Urumqi, China. In addition, other Chinese companies like China Mobile and China Unicom also showed keep interest for which negotiations are underway.

It may be mentioned that the project was completed by SCO in a record time of two years and have established an interconnect at Rawalpindi with PTCL for its linkage with International submarine Cable.

