Beijing

The recent 16th meeting of the Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) was held in Sochi, Russia. The meeting was not only meant to look for more cooperation consensus on the economy, culture and security, but will also set the tone for the SCO summit next year, as well as articulating plans for the future development of this regional bloc.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attended this meeting and provided the Chinese plans for regional cooperation. This SCO meeting was the last leg of Li’s foreign visit since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in October. It is also a wrap-up tour for China’s multilateral diplomacy this year. Since the 19th congress, China’s major-power diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has become more mature, with focuses on joint development with regional countries and maintenance of a just international pattern.

The SCO, the only multilateral mechanism named after a Chinese city, has a clear position in China’s diplomacy and will embrace new opportunities for the expansion of cooperation. Since the 19th Party congress, China’s development has entered a new era, and so has its diplomacy with neighboring countries. The member states of the SCO are all China’s neighbors, the relationships with whom are manifested in the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness advocated by Chinese leaders.—Xinhua