SCO offers free access to education platforms

STAFF REPORTER

RAWALPINDI As a part of its commitment towards social responsibility in complementing the national efforts to coup up COVID19, Special Communications Organization (SCO), the leading telecom operator in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) took a lead and launched a free internet access for online educational platforms to help students to continue their education. Microsoft 365 online educational content ac-cess extended on gratis basis to SCOM subscribers. In addition students package for SNET users of AJ&K and GB has also been made free of cost for the month of April 2020. To further support Internet access to communities across the region, data bundles have been doubled without any additional cost. This initiative comes in line with SCO, continuous efforts to support the local students to facilitate access for distant learning programs initiated as a result of a nationwide closure of educational premises in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.