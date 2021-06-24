SCO NSAs agree to further expand regional cooperation

DUSHANBE – The National Security Advisors of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) met in Dushanbe, under the chairmanship of the Tajikistan and agreed to promote common objectives and further expand bilateral and regional cooperation.

The sixteenth Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states was attended by National Security Advisor of Pakistan Dr. Moid Yusuf, Member of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Zhao Kezhi, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation N.P. Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic M.M. Imankulov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Tajikistan N.R. Makhmudzoda, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan B.M. Usmanov, Adviser to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India for National Security Ajit Doval, Assistant to the President – Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan A.O. Issekeshev, SCO Secretary General V.I. Norov and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure J.F. Giyosov.

The heads of delegations were warmly received by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

SCO officials reported that the Meeting was held in traditionally friendly and constructive atmosphere and discussed issues of ensuring security and stability in the SCO space.

The current meeting among NSAs of all SCO member states focused their attention towards setting the agenda for next Heads of the States Summit meeting of SCO the meeting scheduled for September 16-17, 2021 in Dushanbe.

The senior officials and experts from SCO also thoroughly exchanged and reached understanding to further deepening of cooperation between the SCO member states in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism, drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, as well as in the field of international information security.

It was also noted that the factors of instability and uncertainty are increasing in the world, the risks associated with exacerbation of conflicts in a number of regions, the growth of threats of terrorism, separatism, extremism and the radicalization that give rise to them, illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, transnational organized crime, cybercrime are increasing. ,man- and environmental disasters.

Experts also touched upon threats from climate Change and Covid 19 pandemic.

The official also marked the 20th anniversary of the Organization, while the heads of delegations stressed the historical significance of the adoption on June 15, 2001, of the Declaration on the Establishment of the SCO.

Observers noted that SCO which first emerged as six-member alliance has to became a stronger grouping of 16 members and partners association focusing on anti-terrorism to a geo-stretegic partnership Axis.

They stated that the doctrine Shanghai Five on strengthening good-neighborliness, mutual trust and friendship, maintaining peace and stability in the region.

SCO officials rejected the policy of “double standards” in while dealing with terrorists, separatists and extremists.

The parties welcomed the efforts of the Republic of Tajikistan to promote cooperation in the fight against terrorism and its financing in the Central Asian region by regularly holding a high-level international conference in Dushanbe (“Dushanbe Process”).

An agreement was also reached to continue effective border cooperation, exchange information on persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, investigate crimes of international terrorist organizations and prevent the movement of foreign terrorist fighters and terrorist groups.

The top officials appreciated the results of the joint anti-terrorist exercises of the SCO member states, and readiness was expressed to further build up practical measures to ensure security in the region. In this regard, the importance of the preparation and conduct of the military anti-terrorist exercise “Peaceful Mission” (September 2021, Donguz training ground, Orenburg region, Russian Federation) and the joint anti-terrorist exercise of the competent authorities “Pabby – Antiterror – 2021” (October 2021, Pabby , Islamic Republic of Pakistan).

