SCO major regional forum with Pakistan, India: Spokesperson

Ministerial Council pledges to uphold Shanghai spirit

Our Correspondent

Beijing

With the accession of Pakistan and India, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has turned into a major regional organization to promote stability and common development in the region.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying here on Thursday at a news briefing.

Evaluating the situation and prospects of the development of the SCO after the accession of Pakistan and India, she said, SCO has become a comprehensive regional organization with the largest population, the most extensive geographical area and great potential in the world, and will play a more active role in regional and international affairs.

Hua Chunying added, “ Since the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization 17 years ago, member states have upheld the “Shanghai spirit” of “mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, negotiation, respect for diverse civilizations, and seeking common development”, continued to consolidate political mutual trust, and vigorously promote cooperation in security, economy, humanities, and other fields.

The extensive international exchanges have made important contributions to safeguarding regional security and stability and promoting common development and prosperity.

At the meeting of SCO foreign ministers Council Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi together with the foreign ministers of the member states, including India and Pakistan, organized preparations for the SCO Qingdao Summit and promoted the SCO. Develop in-depth exchange of views and reach important consensus.

The foreign ministers unanimously stated that they will continue to uphold the “Shanghai spirit,” not forgetting the initial intentions, advancing with the times, enhancing solidarity and mutual trust, deepening cooperation in various fields, and promoting the building of a new type of international relations and human destiny community of mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation.

The parties will support China as the rotating presidency to do a good job of preparatory work for the Qingdao Summit, ensure that the summit will achieve fruitful results, and promote the SCO to achieve new development at a new starting point.” Responding to a question about India-China relations, the Chinese spokesperson said, Tomorrow (Friday), President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi will hold an informal meeting in Wuhan on Friday (today) to exchange in-depth views on the overall, long-term, and strategic issues of the future development of Sino-Indian relations.

“We are willing to work together with India to take this important meeting as an opportunity to push for faster and better development of China-India relations at a new starting point”, she added.