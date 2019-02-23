SCO, JS Bank stepped into branchless banking

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Taking a major stride towards its financial inclusion goals in the region, Special Communications Organization (SCO) has joined hands with JS Bank for the launch of its branchless banking services in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. In this connection a contract signing ceremony was held between the two organizations.

A brand envisioned as ‘S-Paisa,’ is aimed to empower more than 6 million people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan through state-of-the-art, convenient and secure branchless banking services. The partnership of JS Bank with the forefront teleco will financially empower the un-banked in these regions.

The contract signing ceremony was attended by Major Gen Ali Farhan, HI (M), DG SCO and President & CEO Basir Shamsie from JS Bank.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, SCO’s spokes person said, “We are delighted to have partnered with JS Bank to make Mobile Financial Services accessible to the people of AJ&K and GB. S-Paisa will not only bring ease to the lives of millions of people but also prove to be a great contributor to the region’s socio-economic development in the longer run.”

