SCO commences commercial service on flagship CPEC ICT project

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

SCO has embarked upon another milestone achievement in its glorious history of about 43 years when Pak-China OFC link has been made operational for carrying commercial traffic from China to international destinations. The commercial traffic on the recently commissioned link is being carried from Urumqi (China) to Frankfurt (Germany) by SCO-PTCL consortium.

Pak-China OFC link is the first ever cross-border connectivity established between the two neighboring countries. This is also for the very first time in the “History of country” when well organized, high capacity cross-border terrestrial connectivity has been established by a public sector organization.

The vital communication link, besides its strategic and socio-economic dimensions has the potential to carry high volumes of traffic from China to international destinations in Middle East, Africa and Europe for which traffic projections are very healthy.

Despite challenges, all members of SCO worked untiringly for timely completion of and only ICT project so far planned under the ambit of CPEC. The successful completion and commissioning of flagship Early Harvest ICT CPEC Project is testimonial of organizational strength, and professional acumen of SCO for which all members of the organization deserve appreciation.

Share on: WhatsApp