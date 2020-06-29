SCO brings SIM jagao offer

Staff Reporter

Rawalpidni

Special Communications Organization (SCO) has introduced a wide range of initiatives to keep the people residing in AJ&K and GB connected during COVID 19 Pandemic. To support during this challenging time, SCO is bringing an amazing offer “SCO SIM Jagao”. This offer is for those customers who have not used their SIMs for the last three months. As an incentive, SCO users will get 10 GB of data with 10,000 SCOM Minutes and 10,000 SMS for 7 days. In addition, two way blocked SIMs are being opened to one way (receiving calls/ SMS) for 15 days.

Previously, SCO has launched a number of relief initiatives since the beginning of COVID-19. The relief given is in the shape of food / ration distribution among impoverished class, provision of sanitization material, discounted telecom services and special offers to facilitate work and study from home.