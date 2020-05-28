SCO brings online painting competition in AJK, GB

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

SCO (Special Communications Organizations), the foremost telecom and internet service provider of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) is bringing yet another painting competition in the regions for the public in general and for students in particular.

This time, the contest is going to take place online so as to keep it safe for the contenders in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. It aims to unveil the artistic talent of the people of AJ&K and GB regions by engaging them in creative activity during the coronavirus lockdown.

The painting competition is an integral part of SCO’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities that were initiated in 2019, successfully. The first-ever exhibition of selected 100 paintings under the theme ‘My Land, My People’ was showcased at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Islamabad in July 2019.