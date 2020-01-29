SCO awarded NFEH CSR award

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Communications Organization (SCO) was awarded the 12th NFEH CSR Award 2020 at the 12th Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Awards, organized by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH). National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi jointly gave awards to 60 leading companies of Pakistan for showing excellence in the arena of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at a ceremony in Islamabad. SCO was awarded in “Philanthropy Leadership” category.

Special Communications Organization is a leading telecom operator in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan providing all brands of communication including 3G, 4G services and branchless services with brand name S-Paisa.

The CSR Award is the organization’s first accolade that recognizes its continued efforts to build and empower the people of far flung areas at the grass root level. As a leading telecom company, corporate philanthropy has been the cornerstone of SCO’s operations. SCO CSR areas of interests include environment protection, education, disaster response and youth development in society. One million Trees Plantation Drive, Sponsoring Healthy Sporting Activities, Cleanliness Campaign at tourist places and Painting and Photography Exhibitions to promote talent form far flung areas of AJ&K and GB at National level are the major ventures conducted during 2019.

“We are extremely delighted for being recognized as one of the leading companies of Pakistan with respect to our continued contribution towards corporate social responsibility. The CSR Policy at SCO serves as a roadmap to help the company conduct business in an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable manner that is transparent and ethical;” commented Major General Ali Farhan HI (M) Director General SCO.