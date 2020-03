STAFF REPORTER RAWALPINDI Special Communications Organization (SCO), the leading telecom operator in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and GilgitBaltistan (GB) announced double volume in all its 3G/4G Packages for the subscribers to help stay connected during the Corona Virus pandemic. Starting immediately, all SCOM customers in AJ&K and GB will get double Data on recharging the Daily/ Weekly/ Monthly packages.