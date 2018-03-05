SCJC concerned over HMC performance

Hyderabad

The Supreme Court’s Judicial Commission on Water and Sanitation visited different areas of Hyderabad on Saturday and expressed displeasure over the performance of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC). The Commission’s head justice (r) Amir Hani Muslim during the visit expressed dismay over performance of Municipal Commissioner and Director Health Services of HMC.

The justice walked through the streets in Lajpat Road, Shahi Bazaar, Liaquat University Hospital, Qadam Gah and other areas and heard complaints of the local people and traders about lack of cleanliness and drainage issues.

Justice (r) Muslim directed the Municipal Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan and Director Health Services Rafique Rajput to address the problems of garbage dumping and sewage without delay.