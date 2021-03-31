Covid-19: Scientists warn new mutations in a year as vaccines’ roll-out lags

As new coronavirus mutations are expected to emerge over the next year, leading health experts from across the world have cautioned that the vaccines’ gradual roll-out and uneven delivery could render them ineffective

Seventy-seven scientists from leading research institutions across the world took part in the study, with about 30% predicting that second-generation vaccinations would be needed in as little as nine months unless vaccines are more easily developed and delivered.

More vaccine-resistant mutations are probable as a result of exceedingly “low vaccine coverage” in several nations, particularly developed countries, according to nearly 90% of the study.

According to The People’s Vaccine Alliance just 10% of people in the majority of developing countries would be vaccinated in the next year if existing trends continue.

The coalition demanded that prescription monopolies be broken up and that technology be shared in order to increase vaccine stocks as quickly as possible.

According to the study, 66 percent of the researchers conclude that the virus will mutate in a year or less, and that the remainder of first-generation vaccinations will be made ineffective.

To speed up manufacturing and delivery of the vaccines around the globe, the partnership urged all pharmaceutical companies operating on COVID-19 vaccines to freely share their technologies and intellectual property via the World Health Organization COVID-19 Technology Access Pool.

Meanwhile, world leaders pressed for a new international treaty to brace for the next global pandemic – to stop the unsightly vaccine rush that has hindered the COVID-19 response.

Read more