Scientists from UK’s Roslin Institute visit UVAS

Staff Reporter

International Veterinary Vaccinology Network Director Dr Timothy Connelley and Research Scientist Dr Umer Naveed Chaudhry reached the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on a week-long tour.

The officials from The Roslin Institute, The University of Edinburgh, UK, are already in collaboration with UVAS Department of Parasitology on different projects.

They are also likely to sign an agreement with UVAS for collaborative research programs of vaccine against theileriosis and anthelmintic drug resistance in bovines.

They also visited Parasitology Department and met the faculty and talked about the mutual research projects.

Dr Umer Naveed Chaudhry is building bridge between UVAS and Roslin Institute, who is also the ex-student of UVAS.