Scientists must reduce suffering of a common man; says HEC Chief

Staff Reporter

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has said that the commission targets to setup one quality educational institution in each district by 2019.

“Now the time has come that scientists initiate efforts to reduce the suffering of a common man; The HEC has a lower budget than a single university of the developed world. HEC will fund in setting up of a new research center of ‘Stem Cell Regenerative Medicine’ at the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi.”

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the four-day 6th International Symposium-Cum-Training Course on Molecular Medicine and Drug Research held on Monday (November 06 to 09, 2017) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) University of Karachi (UoK).

Over 530 scientists, including 80 scientists from 30 countries, including Turkey, Iran, Italy, Nigeria, Greece, USA, UK, Germany, France, Cameron, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal etc. are attending the international event, organised by Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), UoK. Vice Chancellor UoK Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan, and Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, former Federal Minister of Science & Technology, and former Chairman HEC, Chairperson Dr. Panjwani Memorial Trust Ms. Nadira Panjwani, Director ICCBS Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Engr. Khalil Raza of ECO Science Foundation, Dr. M. Akhter Hamid of University of Toronto, Mr. Andre de Bussy, Counselor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs, Embassy of France in Pakistan, Ingolf Vogel, Counselor Attaché Cultural and Economic Affairs, Federal Republic of Germany, and the Symposium Coordinator Dr. Asmat Salim also expressed their views in the ceremony. The University’s Dean Faculty of Science Prof. Dr. Tasnim Adam Ali and other literary figures and social dignitaries also attended the conference.

The HEC chief said that the commission was dedicated with its roles and responsibility in raising a prosperous Pakistan through strengthening the basis for a knowledge economy. The government is allocating a sufficient amount for the higher education sector as compared to some earlier funds’ allocations made in the previous years, he said and stressed upon the private sector to take part in the promotion of the education sector.

Talking to the media, he lamented that Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) was some of the very few Urdu institutions, but it was losing its significance.