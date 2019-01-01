Science festival held to encourage talented students

Staff Report

Mithi

The activists and education experts urged the participants of the various sessions of one-day Education, Art and Science Festival, which was held in the Dilpo town on the other day to focus on spreading the quality education in the drought-hit desert region, which according to them, was the only option available with Tharis to keep abreast with advancing nations and communities.

Dr. Sono Khanghrani, the known activist from Thar region speaking during the event organized by Education and Youth Promoter Organization (EYPO) praised the efforts of the organizers to organize such a wonderful event in the backward town to encourage the talented students by providing with a platform to show their love for education particularly for Science.

He added that there was no dearth of both talent and potential among Thari kids but there was the need to give them chance so that they could show it to the rest of the country.

