Advancement in the science and technology in many countries made life of the people more advance than the ancient times. These technologies are directly affecting the people’s way of living on one hand, however, it is also affecting indirectly and negatively on the people’s health.

New inventions in the field of science and technology are rapidly increasing in developed countries. In this competitive world, we need more technology to go ahead and become successful people in life.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON

Shikarpur

Share on: WhatsApp