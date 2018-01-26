Schwabe award winner represents Pakistan at Davos

Islamabad

Fayeeza Naqvi, Chairman and Co-Founder of The Aman Foundation attended the World Economic Forum 2018 at Davos. The Aman Foundation was a part of the Pakistan Pavilion hosted by PathFinder Group in collaboration with Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce (SACC).

Aman Foundation was nominated as the sole philanthropy partner for its award winning critical care ambulance service and vocational training. Pathfinder group has been hosting the Pakistan breakfast for notable Pakistani individuals and organizations as a regular feature during the Annual Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos for the last 18 years.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2018 is centered on the theme of “Creating a shared future in a fractured world.” This year’s aim is to tie together some of the organization’s previous themes and ongoing topics of discussion, including the Fourth Industrial Revolution, climate change and tackling the productivity crisis in labor markets.

Fayeeza Naqvi while commenting on Aman’s presence at the World Economic Forum said, “We are here, as representatives of Pakistan’s social entrepreneurs to explore innovative, yet pragmatic, solutions to the complex social and economic challenges facing our world today. Creating a shared future in a fractured world requires addressing issues on the global agenda in a collaborative, cohesive and holistic way. We hope that our participation, at the World Economic Forum, will take us closer to our aspiration of transforming lives and empowering the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Ikram Sehgal – Chairman Pathfinder Group further added “The idea behind the Pakistan Pavilion is to inspire change and support organizations that are creating a positive impact in their respective fields. We are proud to have Aman Foundation as our philanthropic partner at Davos 2018 because our visions to enable people to shape their own paths in life are aligned. In this respect, Aman has developed outstanding programs”.—PR