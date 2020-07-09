Schools, varsities to reopen from Sept 15: Shafqat

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Educational institutions across the country will be reopened after a nearly five-month hiatus on September 15 provided that the “health indicators improve”, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday.

In a press conference, the minister said further discussions will be held on the matter and authorities will review the decision in August in light of the coronavirus situation in the country. If the crisis is not curbed, schools and universities will not be opened, he said.

The education minister said schools could not be opened in July as Eidul Azha will be celebrated by the end of the month and in August the country will observe Ashura.

Mahmood further said standard operating procedures will be put in place before the opening of educational institutions and that authorities were mulling over several options. The government is looking at several options including scheduling classes for different standards on alternate days, he said, adding that there were also suggestions of holding classes in open air.

Since the government has decided to allow schools and universities to reopen, educational institutions will be allowed to call in their staff before September 15 so that administrative operations can be resumed, he said. Academic institutions will have to clean up premises as well as train staff about the SOPs laid out by authorities, the minister added.

He warned that any school or academic institution that was found guilty of violating SOPs will be shut down by authorities.

The government has also decided to allow educational institutes, organisations and boards, etc. to reschedule examinations in July before Eidul Azha, Mahmood said. The SOPs will have to be followed and different proposals were being considered to decide the measures that will be put in place.

Additionally, it has been proposed that, by the end of July or after Eidul Azha, universities allow PhD students to access laboratories in order to continue their research. Universities may decide on the matter in accordance with the SOPs each institution has laid out.