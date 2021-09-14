Schools to reopen from Sept 16: Asad

Inter-city transport allowed with 50pc passengers

Staff Reporter Islamabad

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar Tuesday announced that educational institutions in five districts of Punjab and one distinct in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reopen from September 16.

The NCOC had earlier placed strict restrictions on 24 districts throughout the country, Asad Umar said, adding that out of these, strict restrictions will only be imposed in six districts while the rest have been allowed relaxation.

“These six districts [where strict restrictions will continue to remain] are Lahore, Faislabad, Multan, Gujrat, Sargodha and Bannu districts,” said the NCOC chief.

The minister said that even in these districts, the government has decided to lift some restrictions.

“Inter-city transport was earlier banned altogether from these districts. Now, buses can resume inter-city transport by accommodating 50% capacity of passengers,” he added.

Similarly, he said schools in these six districts will resume on-campus classes from September 16, with 50% attendance in classes.

Asad Umar said that outdoor dining in these districts was allowed to remain open till 10pm.

“We have extended the time for outdoor dining till midnight. Indoor dining at restaurants, however, will remain banned,” he clarified.

He said amusement parks, recreational spots and parks will remain open. Only vaccinated persons will be allowed to visit amusement parks, he clarified.

The NCOC chief announced that the government was allowing outdoor activities but with a limit of 400 persons only. “However, indoor gatherings will continue to remain banned,” he said.

The minister announced that COVID-19 restrictions imposed in districts other than these six will continue to remain in force till September 30.

“We have witnessed that the fourth wave is decreasing in intensity as time passes,” said Asad Umar. “It is vital that we see an increase in the vaccination process.

As you know, we had set huge targets in Pakistan’s large cities, to vaccinate fully 40% of Pakistan’s population of 15 years and above,” he said.