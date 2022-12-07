Schools to remain closed on Fridays and Saturdays in Lahore due to alarming level of smog

Lahore: Due to the alarming rise in smog levels, schools will remain closed on Fridays and Saturdays in Lahore and the rest of Punjab, the provincial government notified Wednesday.

The notification about closing schools on Fridays and Saturdays was issued by the Punjab school education department in compliance with an order from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

On Tuesday, the LHC ordered the Punjab government to issue a notification for weekly three-day school closure.

“In compliance with the directions of Hon’ble Lahore High Court, Lahore, in Writ Petition No. 227807/ 2018 vide order dated 02-12-2022, it is notified that owing to prevailing SMOG condition, all Public & Private Schools in District Lahore shall remain closed on every Friday & Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders,” stated the notification.

It also noted that the chief executive officer of the District Education Authority (DEA), Lahore and the concerned heads shall manage the distribution of homework to the students during the closure of schools.