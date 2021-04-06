Schools to remain closed in Covid-19 hotspot areas

Schools in coronavirus hotspot areas will be closed until April 28, according to Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Shafqat told a press conference following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting in Islamabad that the decision to close schools before Eid would be made on April 28.

He announced that all on-campus classes for students in kindergarten till eighth grade would remain closed till the given time.

He said that the Punjab education minister told him that the coronavirus has infected 13 districts across the province. As a result, he mentioned that on-campus classes would not begin until April 28.

He mentioned that classes for grades 9, 10, and 11 would begin on April 11, and that it would be up to the provincial governments to decide whether or not to open or close colleges.

Exams will begin in the third week of May throughout the country, according to the minister. In the meanwhile, Cambridge examinations will be conducted on time.

“Universities in affected districts will also remain closed and classes will be held online,” he said, adding that in other districts, universities will remain open and function as normal.

Read more