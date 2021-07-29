Schools to open on Aug 2

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The government has decided to not extend the summer vacations of educational institutions and all schools have been instructed to open from August 2, Monday.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood. All provincial education ministers, including Gilgit-Baltistan’s minister, attended it.

The Punjab government had recommended extending summer vacations by August 15. The decision was, however, rejected

Schools have been advised to take all precautionary measures and ensure SOP implementation.

It was decided that the examinations of classes nine and Matric students won’t be extended either. They will be held as per schedule.

The meeting participants shared that they won’t compromise on the education of students anymore, adding that students have suffered a lot already.

Provinces have been given the power to make a decision on the extension of summer holidays depending on their number of cases. Schools in different districts can be opened at a later day if the positivity rate there is high.

The meeting participants will also discuss ensuring the implementation of coronavirus SOPs for the next school year.