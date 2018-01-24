Schools’ staff facing non-payment of salaries tries to stop Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’ convoy

Daily wagers take protest to Accountability Court

Zubair Qureshi

Daily wage staff including teachers and non-teaching employees of educational institutions working under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Tuesday gathered outside Accountability Court where former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had come for hearing.

They even tried to stop their convoy but could not do so due to tight security. These daily wage employees are protesting against non-payment of salaries for the last eight months. Chanting slogans for early payment and denouncing the decision by the federal government to induct new teachers in the FDE schools instead of regularizing them, these male and female protesters emphasized upon the First Daughter to consider their case sympathetically as most of them had passed the age limit and were not now eligible for applying on these seats.

A number of teachers while talking to Pakistan Observer said they had been working on daily wages in both morning and evening shifts for over 10 to 15 years.

Now there was hardly any chance for them to get a regular government job. It will therefore be great injustice, if we don’t get a regular post they said.

Non-payment of salary and dues has made the already financially-burdened these daily wage teachers and employees’ life quite miserable. Their morale is down, spirits are choked and future is uncertain.

Now their boycott and strike have entered third week and so far, no one from the government or directorate side has approached them with any assurance whatsoever, that their dues will be paid and problems will be addressed soon. Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on the other hand is busy in election campaign wooing voters of his constituency.

Some daily wage teachers accused Dr Chaudhry of initiating new induction of teachers’ process in the FDE institutions only to gain votes in the upcoming general elections. Khurshid Shah’s committee in PPP government had regularized over 100,000 contract employees but daily wage staff’s issue is still unresolved, they lamented.

They said the PML-N government contrary to its claims and promises has failed to resolve the problems of teachers community and some of their colleagues despite working for ten to twelve years have not been regularized nor their salaries paid. This is how Islamabad has been declared a model education city, they said.

We are compelled to take direct action and take protest to the routes wherefrom the convoy of Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter will pass for hearing in the NAB courts, said they. Not only shall we go there but our family members will also be accompanying us, they further warned. There are more than 2,000 employees working on daily wages who are hit by the unwanted delay in salaries since July last year.

Since January 1, 2018 the daily wage employees are on protest.

The academic session is nearing its end and the teachers – who have not been paid in this fiscal year – are seen protesting protested the National Press Club and the FDE vowing that they would continue to do so until they receive their unpaid salaries and orders for the regularization of their services.