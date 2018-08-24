Schools, offices open in KP following end of Eid holidays

PESHAWAR :All schools,colleges and offices of government and private institutions opened in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar following end of three days holidays of Eid ul Azha.

The Govt employees have started official works in their respective offices while students resumed

their studies. They also exchanged Eid greetings.

However, attendance of employees and students remained low today as scores of employees of far flung districts have taken leave and will come on Monday.

Traffic on roads in Peshawar has increased and markets were re-opened with business and trade activities gained

pace.

