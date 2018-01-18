It was really surprising for me to see that the government (for what seems like the first time) were doing such appreciable work. The government has enhanced the interest of education among the students in Herronk, and has turned the colourless future of the students of Herronk’s schools into a bright future.

It was unbelievable to think about the improvement of these broken and shabby schools but the government has taken a fantastic step to repair these schools. Once upon a time in the schools of Herronk, there was no playground for the students, there was no wall of safety, nor any other facilities to save the students from rain, electricity was also one of the most biggest issues in the schools because in the summer season people could not live without fan and there was teachers problem too.

In that time people were compelled to be uneducated and went for tending sheep for earning money because they were not having any source of other occupation for earning bread but now government has given us all basic facilities. Nowadays playgrounds are being built, the construction of walls has been started, cold water and electricity too as well as water filters are present in front of every class due to the hard work of the government. I am extremely thankful to the government for giving us such great and fantastic facilities and making the people of such a small village educated and making the future of the country strong.

MEHRAJ ALTAF

Via email

