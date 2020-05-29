Schools not to reopen from June1

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that they cannot take the risk of opening educational institutions at present. We are well aware of the fact that private educational institutions are facing severe financial crisis due to non-payment of fees. Children from 1st to 8th class have been promoted to the next level while students from 9th to 12th have been promoted. However, amendments are to be made in the law in this regard, which is being worked on. We are not in a position to give a final date for the opening of educational institutions at this time. However, a final decision in this regard will be taken at the meeting of the Steering Committee of the Education Department. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by Fr. Saleh Diego Vice Chairman of the Catholic Board of Education Karachi at his office here on Friday. Member Sindh Assembly Naveed Anthony was also present on the occasion. Anthony D’Silva, ShameemKhurshid, Afzal Jacob, Lenny Dias and Miss Rita Charles and others. On the occasion, Father Saleh Diego praised the Minister of Education for his steps towards education in the aftermath of the Corona virus. He said that we all want more people not to be infected with the virus. For this, it is now necessary to maintain social distance. Father Saleh said that the schools run by the Catholic Board of Education of Karachi are following all the government directives. He said that the virus of educational institutions due to the closure, the institutions run by the board are also facing financial crisis. Therefore, the Sindh or the federal government should not only provide financial assistance to these educational institutions but also pay fees to the parents of the students studying in these educational institutions. “We understand that there is a risk of the virus spreading to children by opening educational institutions at the moment, but if such SOPs are set up, each class should be held at least once a week instead of daily,” he said. I can open twice a day because parents have to pay a fee until the child comes to school. I will not be serious. Moreover, the Sindh Education Department has announced not toopen private and government educational institutions from June 1. A statement issued by the Sindh Education Department said that studentsof grades One to Eight have been promoted to the next class andeducational institutions will remain closed until the coronavirussituation improves. According to the notification, it has been decided to close all publicand private educational institutions based on the decision of thesteering committee of Sindh Education Department.