Schools, colleges in Punjab closed for next two days amid deadly clashes after Imran Khan’s arrest

ISLAMABAD – All educational institutions in Punjab, the most populated region, will remain closed for the next two days amid a dramatic escalation of political tensions that sparked violent demonstrations across the country.

Several people have been killed while hundreds suffered injuries amid clashes between protesters and the paramilitary personnel and law enforcement officials.

As the security situation prevailed, the interim setup in Punjab announced closing of educational institutes for the next two days. The government has decided to shut down closure of colleges and universities for two more days, and apparently, schools will likely to reopen on Monday.

Earlier, a special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in which key decisions were made to maintain law and order.

British Council cancels O/A level exams

As the situation gets worse, all Cambridge exams including the O-level and A-level scheduled for May 11 in Pakistan have been cancelled amid violent protests.

Amid the developing situation, British Council said all Cambridge International including O/A levels examinations, Pearson, University of London, ACCA and IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan have been cancelled.

Allama Iqbal Open University postpones exams amid clashes

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday delayed all examinations to be held this week in the wake of the deteriorating law and order situation in region following the arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan.