Schools’ closure decision to be taken on March 24

Shafqat Mahmood, the Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, has announced that an inter-provincial education ministers meeting would be held on March 24 to discuss the reopening or continued closing of educational institutions around the country in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 incidents.

The third coronavirus wave is serious; requires careful review. All education/health ministers will meet Wednesday March 24 at the NCOC to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions. Health of students, teachers/staff primary consideration — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 21, 2021

He clarified that the meeting would be conducted at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), where health officials from all six administrative units will brief the meeting on the pandemic situation in their respective provinces in order to assist the NCOC and educational bodies in making an informed decision. Due to a sudden increase in the UK-strain of COVID-19, the federal government closed schools in many areas of Punjab, KPK, and Islamabad for two weeks beginning March 15. According to scientists, the version is much more deadly and travels quicker than the initial.